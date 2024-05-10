Jacksonville Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in Ortega area gas station robbery, shooting

The search is on for the suspect after an armed robbery led to a gas station employee being shot. It happened on Thursday morning in the Ortega area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The store has footage of the suspect but police said the cameras didn’t capture his face -- it just showed the suspect wearing a burgundy-colored hoodie and dark pants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is a neighborhood gas station with a lot of regulars. Action News spoke with some today who said they know the employees and hope everyone is okay.

“It’s crazy people can’t even come to work and make a decent living,” Iesha Ramirez, a neighbor in the area said. “Imagine having to work late at night and just getting shot.”

Investigators said the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the safe. Police said the clerk was putting money into the bag and that’s when the suspect shot -- hitting the employee multiple times.

Police said the gunman then ran off without any of the money.

READ: Fire at apartment complex on the Northside leaves possibly 20 without homes

“Gotta’ put the guns down,” Ramirez said.

The shooting happened on Collins Road in Ortega. JSO’s Crime Mapping Tool shows 20 different case files within a half mile of the gas station in the last month.

Ramriez and neighbor Tywann Sallis live nearby and come to the gas station regularly. They know all the employees. However, they had different views about safety in the area.

“It was going to happen sooner or later,” Ramirez said.

Sallis felt different and said, “really was a shock.”

The employee is expected to survive.

A Gate spokesperson also sent the following statement that reads, in part:

“Every member of the Gate team is considered family and we are deeply saddened that one of our family members was a victim of a senseless crime early this morning. As our employee continues to receive medical care, we are in prayer for him and his loved ones, praying for a full recovery.” Gate spokesperson

Sallis said he just hoping everyone is ok.

“I hope he’s doing good and staying safe around here.”

Gate said they are working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to help find who is responsible. A spokesperson also said they offer employee assistance to anybody impacted by something like this.

JSO is asking if you anything to call them at 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.