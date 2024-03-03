Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigates death of infant in Jacksonville Heights area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant in the Jacksonville Heights area at 5000 Lambing Rd.

According to JSO, officers responded to the 5200 block of Lambing Blvd. around 3:22 p.m. following a report of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, it was revealed that several individuals were present inside the residence where a 10-week-old female was discovered unresponsive.

Emergency services, including the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, administered life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to conduct thorough investigations.

At the time of the story, no signs of foul play are evident, with authorities considering the incident potentially resulting from co-sleeping. As a result, the classification of the case remains pending.

JSO assures that this appears to be an isolated event, posing no additional threat to the community. The investigation will continue in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Officer and the State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

