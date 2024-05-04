Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports fatality due to residential fire in Lincoln Villas area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a residential fire with a fatality in the Lincoln Villas area near the 8000 block of Shrike Ave.

According to JSO, at around 4:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to 8052 Shrike Ave. to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a residential structure fire.

An adult male who was reportedly inside the residence when the fire started, and was transported to UF Health Shands by JFRD. Tragically the victim died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded and are coordinating their investigation with investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing scene; the story will be updated when details arrive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.