Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offering hiring bonuses

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively hiring for police officers, corrections officers, and civilian roles. You can get a hiring bonus too.

Florida is offering $5,000 for new police officers.

New corrections officers are eligible for a $10,000 hiring bonus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dispatchers can get a $5,000 limited-time incentive if your application is received by June 30.

You can learn more by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.