Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for identity of auto burglary suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual suspected of auto burglary.

On March 14, patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at the 6000 block of Toyota Drive.

The victim reported that an unidentified person had unlawfully entered their unlocked vehicle and stolen a brown handbag.

Investigators believe that the same individual may be responsible for similar crimes in the surrounding area. Efforts are underway to identify the suspect pictured in the attached image.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous and potentially qualify for a reward of up to $3,000 can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly to aid in maintaining public safety.

