JSO: 4 shot, 3 killed, including shooter during domestic dispute in Duclay neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute-turned-mass shooting that left four people shot, and three killed in a Duclay neighborhood.

At approximately 4:26 p.m., JSO responded to a call from an adult woman who had been shot several times.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers instructed her to walk over to their patrol car. The woman informed authorities that her adult son was shooting family members inside their home on the 7100 block of Preston Pines Trail.

Concerned it could be an active shooter situation, JSO swiftly entered the house, where they found two adults and one juvenile.

According to JSO reports, the 22-year-old son engaged in a heated argument with his 49-year-old father, using racial slurs.

The altercation escalated when the son went upstairs and armed himself with gloves, a mask, a tactical vest, and a firearm.

the son proceeded to fatally shoot his father and 12-year-old sibling, while also shooting his mother, who managed to escape and alert the authorities. The shooter then took his own life.

Additionally, two male juveniles, aged 14 and 16 and also related to the family, were discovered hiding inside the house and safely taken outside.

Inside the residence, JSO found two firearms—a long gun and a handgun. They are currently working to determine which weapon was used in the shooting.

JSO has reported that the family disclosed the son’s history of mental illness, although they are working to verify this information.

As investigations continue, JSO urges the community to remain vigilant, and this story will be updated as more details emerge.

