Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting near Airport Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting located near the 1300 block of Airport Rd.

According to JSO, at around 3:45 p.m., Officers arrived at the scene due to a reported shooting.

When arriving at the scene, they located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers report the shooting took place in a local parking lot. No information related to the possible shooter was provided.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

