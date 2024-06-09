Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that killed two juveniles near Island Point Dr.

Update: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two juvenile males early Sunday morning in the area of 1000 Island Point Dr.

According to JSO, at around 4:30 am, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Island Point Dr. about a person shot.

Upon arrival, they discovered two juvenile males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Both the homicide unit and the crime scene unit responded to the incident and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

Initial assessments reveal that the shooting was an isolated incident, with no indications of any other individuals being targeted. At this time, there are no known witnesses to the incident.

The victims were found in the community parking lot, and no vehicles or residences in the vicinity appear to have been struck by gunfire.

Investigators have also revealed that the two deceased juveniles were not residents of the complex.

Anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

