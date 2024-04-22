Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigates reported shootings in Mixon Town and Arlington Manor area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two reported shootings in the Mixon Town and Arlington Manor area.

According to JSO, at around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of two individuals shot in the 6400 block of Fort Caroline Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to initial investigations, the altercation leading to the shooting originated from a dispute between the victims and the suspect. The suspect has been apprehended, and authorities report no further risk for the community.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Edison Ave. around 5:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with a single gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Initial investigations suggest that the victim was shot by an unknown attacker while walking in the area.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding either incident to come forward. They can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

