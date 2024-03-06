Jacksonville sheriff: Woman’s publicly-shared story about officer misconduct during crash is false

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Wednesday that a woman’s story about alleged police misconduct during a December crash was disproven by body-worn camera video.

The woman told the story during a public gathering Friday on the steps of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters during a gathering held by Pastor R.L. Gundy and other activists calling for police reform.

Action News Jax did not originally share this woman’s story about the crash when she told it Friday because we could not independently verify her claims.

The crash happened Dec. 3 on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue, Waters said. The Florida Highway Patrol was the lead agency investigating the crash and JSO was called to assist with traffic control.

The video shows the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to take the woman to the hospital.

The woman alleged that:

JSO officers yelled at her.

JSO wrongly conducted a driving-under-the-influence investigation.

Her mother was refused access to the scene.

JSO failed to investigate the crash (the Florida Highway Patrol was the lead agency).

She was treated like a criminal by JSO.

All allegations of misconduct by officers are investigated and Waters said JSO found no misconduct in this case after reviewing the officers’ body-worn camera video.

Waters said he supports free speech, but said he will call out wrong information.

“Gundy’s gathering was not about sharing the truth, but pushing an anti-police narrative,” Waters said.

Waters encouraged the public and the media to review the full body-worn camera video, which he said JSO posted on its Transparency page, with some parts taken out where required by law.

You can watch the videos, which have been posted on the Action News Jax YouTube page, below:

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with Gundy at his own news conference after Waters’ news conference.

“I will not call a public official a liar. But I think someone is lying to Sheriff T.K. Waters,” Gundy said.

Gibson also spoke with the woman, Emognne King. Hear what she had to say on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

