Jacksonville Resolution Recipient, first Black Navy EOD technician honored at Pentagon

Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate (BMCM) Sherman Byrd is being honored in the first-of-its-kind exhibit by the United States Department of Defense at the Pentagon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at part of the corridor in the Pentagon took place on April 23. It honors the joint explosive ordnance disposal mission in which Byrd is prominently featured.

In 2022, he was honored with a Resolution in Jacksonville, where his daughter lives.

“I am overjoyed to see the historic naval contributions of my father be honored at the Pentagon,” Cynthia Byrd Conner, daughter of BMCM Sherman Byrd, who published the book on his career disarming bombs “Quiet Strong” several years ago and attended the Pentagon event said. “While he did not bring a lot of attention to himself, he was the epitome of a ‘sea daddy,’ mentoring young sailors until they became subject matter experts. He led by example while performing such a dangerous job, and he did it quietly.”

More than three dozen members of the Byrd family attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the Pentagon, Byrd joined the U.S. Navy in 1947, becoming the first Black American to graduate from EOD School in Indian Head, Maryland in 1958. He previously graduated from the Deep-Sea Diving School at Washington Navy Yard and Navy School Underwater Swimmers, in Key West, Florida. In 1969, he was promoted to Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate, a rank only 1 percent of all enlisted personnel achieve.

BMCM Byrd served on 10 ships and supported the Secret Service in the protection of U.S. President Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.

“It’s truly an honor to officially open the Pentagon’s first and only explosive ordnance disposal exhibit,” Melissa Dalton, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The brave men and women who volunteer for this dangerous special duty are out there in our communities, on our military installations, traveling with the president and deployed across the world every day of the year.”

The U.S. Navy’s EOD Division was formed after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Technicians who are part of the division disarm or make safe unexploded ordnances, both on land and underwater.

Byrd passed away at the age of 40 in 1971 from a heart attack following a physical training exercise in Virginia.

