Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio shot and killed in Tampa, attorney says

This is a promotion posted on X for rapper Julio Foolio's birthday Saturday.

Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio has been shot and killed at a Holiday Inn across from the University of South Florida in Tampa, according to his attorney.

Jacksonville-based attorney Lewis Fusco confirmed Sunday that his client Charles Andrew Jones II, the 26-year-old who goes by his rapper name, had been killed early Sunday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting at the 11606 McKinley Drive hotel at approximately 4:40 a.m.

"The victim in this morning's shooting is believed to be Charles Jones (DOB: 6-21-1998). Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office," the agency said in a statement.

A news release said officers observed two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of a hotel. Four people were injured in the shooting, police said, with one person pronounced dead. Three other victims were treated at a local hospital.

Police refer to the investigation as active and are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify who is involved.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, via the TampaPD app. The agency has not released a suspect description.

Social media posts from Jones' account show a pool party at an Airbnb. Other images posted by Jones promote a birthday party at Teasers, a gentlemen's club in Tampa.

Jones was arrested April 8, 2023, and charged with felony fleeing following a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Jacksonville police said. He was released on $10,000 bond.

He also made headlines in November 2021 after being grazed by a shooters’ bullet in Jacksonville’s Riverside area where he said he was at a recording studio. Foolio later took to Instagram to taunt his assailants saying, “Y’all miss a whole 100 shots literally.”

Jones belonged to Jacksonville gang KTA, which has been embroiled with a long-running feud with gang ATK, which counts prominent Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace, real name Kenyatta Bullard, as its most visible member.

Bullard was the target in a retaliatory shooting for the death of Jones' cousin Zion Brown in June 2018 when he and three other teens went to a Town Center restaurant to celebrate the rapper's brother's birthday. Bullard survived after being shot eight times. The three others, including his brother, Tre'von Bullard , 18, died. The two other men were Royale D'Von Smith Jr., 18, and Jercoby Da'Shad Groover, 19.

Following the shooting, Jones made several posts on social media glorifying the killings, First Coast News reported. He even created a T-shirt airbrushed with a photo of Royale D'Von Smith Jr., aka 23, that said "Rest in piss 23." He posted a photo of the T-shirt on his Instagram page saying, "I'm getting a new T-shirt made for my show."

