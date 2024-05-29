Jacksonville ranked 83rd healthiest city, according to WalletHub study

Jacksonville seems to be average when it comes to health.

A recent WalletHub study on the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in America ranked the River City 83rd overall. That’s out of 182 of the most populated cities.

The personal finance website compared the cities across 41 key indicators of good health, including fruit and vegetable consumption, the share of physically active adults, and the cost of a medical visit.

Here is a list of Jacksonville’s overall scores:

Total score: 47.38

Health care rank: 119

Food rank: 87

Fitness rank: 52

Green space rank: 78

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The study found Orlando is the healthiest city in Florida at 23rd overall. Tampa is close behind at number 27 and Miami at 40.

The unhealthiest Florida cities are Hialeah at 152, Cape Coral at 146, and Tallahassee at 134.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.