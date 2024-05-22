Jacksonville police: Teen charged for planning father’s murder, killing teen accomplice 3 days later

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a teen for the murder of his father and his accomplice following 2 shooting investigations.

In August 2022, officers responded to Sandle Drive and found Shane Payne Sr. inside his home with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three days later, officers responded to an incident on Ortega Farms Boulevard and found 16-year-old Timothy Dixon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units conducted both investigations and due to evidence found at both scenes and witness interviews, were able to connect both shootings.

Police determined that Timothy Dixon killed Shane Payne Sr. with the help of the victim’s son, 17-year-old Shane Payne Jr., who was identified as the suspect who allegedly killed Dixon 3 days later.

Shane Payne Jr. was already incarcerated on unrelated charges. He is now also being charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

