Jacksonville police searching for suspect car in connection with Cherry Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are searching for a car they said is tied to a shooting that took place earlier in the month.

Jacksonville Police Department officials said the June 4 shooting took place on Cherry Street. Police said the 18-year-old victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect in the shooting left the scene on foot and was seen entering a red Chevrolet Avalanche.

Image Courtesy of Jacksonville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at 501-985-2802 and reference report 24-03166.

