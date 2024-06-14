Jacksonville police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Brentwood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released three videos showing what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting. Store surveillance video and officer body cam video now show what happened before and after a local man was shot and killed by police.

Action News Jax first reported the shooting in May.

It happened in the Brentwood area at the intersection of 27th Street and Main Street. The shooting stemmed from an argument between 30-year-old Ray Anthony Ross and his half-brother Ron Rose. Police said Ross stepped out of the car and started firing several shots in the backseat.

The video showed JSO officer B.L. Rone who pulled up directly behind him.

“As he stopped, Officer Rone saw Ross in the roadway armed with a handgun firing multiple shots in the backseat of the vehicle. Officer Rone yelled multiple commands for Ross to drop his gun. Ross continued firing at the backseat. As a result, Rone fired his service weapon striking Ross,” Mike Shell, Chief of Professional Standards at JSO, said.

Nearby surveillance footage showed Ross limping and falling in a parking lot. He was later taken to the hospital where he died.

JSO also released photos of the Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun Ross repeatedly fired during the shooting.

Officer B.L. Rone turned his bodycam on after the shooting. Action News Jax asked JSO if the officer would be reprimanded for his actions. The agency told us in a statement:

“This is an active investigation. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not draw any conclusions regarding whether the officer’s actions were appropriate with respect to the law or JSO policy until all of the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed.”

The Florida State Attorney General is investigating if the officer’s actions were lawful. As for now, Officer B.L. Rone is back on duty.

