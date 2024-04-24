Jacksonville police investigating Tuesday night shooting at park

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Authorities said officers responded to Galloway Park at 1 Galloway Circle at around 7:24 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found two people who had been shot. JPD officials said the two victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials did not say what condition the two victims were in.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information at this time.

JPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

