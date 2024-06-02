Jacksonville Police investigating Sunday shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A victim is hurt after a Jacksonville shooting early Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police were dispatched to the area of East Beecher Avenue and South Mauvaisterre Street just before 5 a.m. Meanwhile, West Central Dispatch was informed of a gunshot victim that had just arrived at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital from the scene.

An initial investigation suggests that the shooter and the victim know each other, though the victim was uncooperative in identifying the suspect, police said. They added that the incident appears to be isolated.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

The Jacksonville Police Department urges anyone with more information to reach out.

