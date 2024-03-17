Jacksonville police arrest man accused in early Sunday morning shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville say two people were injured and one person is in custody after an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said 31-year-old Reginald Dwayne Kelly is facing two counts of attempted capital murder in connection to the shooting incident at the Wingate Square apartments.

Reginald Dwayne Kelly booking photo (Image courtesy Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility)

Officers were called to the scene at the apartments just after 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunfire and said they found two victims when they arrived.

Little Rock police investigating deadly overnight shooting on Lancaster Road

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they developed Kelly as their suspect and made the arrest.

Jacksonville police investigating after man shot at apartment complex

Kelly was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.