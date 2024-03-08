Jacksonville police make an arrest in a 2022 murder

A man wanted in a Westside murder is now in custody.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Husani L. Williams.

They say Husani Williams, 46, stabbed Alan Williams, 63, to death on September 13, 2022, on 103rd Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Duval County voters can cast their ballots starting today

He was a suspect early in the investigation.

The victim and the suspect have the same last name, however, it’s unclear at this point whether they are related.

Read: ‘You could hear the stress:’ Nearly 60 dogs saved during raid in Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.