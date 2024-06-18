Jacksonville police would get 13% pay raises and corrections officers would get 15% raises

The city and the Fraternal Order of Police reached a tentative agreement for 13% pay raises for police and 15% bumps for corrections officers starting Oct. 1.

The agreement also would return pensions for the first time since October 2017 for new police officers by enrolling them in the Florida Retirement System in 2027. Police officers who have been hired since then and have investment retirement accounts also could opt to enroll in the Florida Retirement System.

Mayor Donna Deegan and the police union also want corrections officers to once again have pensions starting in 2027, but that would be contingent on the state allowing corrections officers to move into the Florida Retirement System without the city having to move all general employees with them into the state pension plan.

After the initial 13% pay raise for police officers starting Oct. 1, they would get a 5% pay raise in the next fiscal year and another 5% raise in the third year of the contract.

Corrections officers would get bigger pay raises at 15% the first year, 8.5% the second year and 7% the third year.

The agreement also would boost the starting pay for new hires. Police officer pay the first year would go from $48,000 per year now to $65,000 for starting pay.

The starting pay for corrections officer would go from $48,000 to $60,000 as Jacksonville struggles to fill vacancies for staffing the jail.

"I'm grateful we reached this historic agreement with the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep all our citizens safe," Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement.

She said the higher salaries and starting pay will help the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office meet its goal of attracting "the best and the brightest to the force."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville police and corrections officers set for big pay raises