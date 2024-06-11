New Jacksonville parents not only bring home bundle of joy but bundle of scratch-off cash

Victoria Oakley and John Stanhill display their oversized check along with their dog, Maya, at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The Lottery announced Tuesday that Stanhill's 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket won a $1 million prize.

A Jacksonville couple expecting their first baby recently took home not only their new bundle of joy but a bundle of cash.

John Stanhill, 46, won a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

He bought his $50 ticket from Duval Exxon at 1403 Third St. N. in Jacksonville Beach and came forward to collect on April 29, according to the Lottery. A state law allows for a 90-day grace period to release winners' names.

Accompanied by Victoria Oakley and the couple’s family dog, Maya, at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, Stanhill said it came just three weeks before the couple’s first baby was due.

“This just couldn’t have happened at a better time!” Stanhill told the Lottery.

Once Oakley gave birth to their new son, she said, “We won the lottery — and then we won the lottery again with our beautiful, healthy baby boy! All in three weeks’ time!”

500X The Cash lottery: Jacksonville man claims $1 million scratch-off prize same day he gets an eviction notice

The couple told Lottery staff they are overjoyed.

“Our lottery win has been such a huge relief for us. We’ve been able to fully focus on being new parents by putting our financial worries at ease,” the couple said. “We were able to start a college fund for our baby and plan on paying off student loans. We are over the moon with everything that’s happened!”

Here's John Stanhill's winning 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

The 500X The Cash scratch-off game features two top prizes of $25 million and 160 at $1 million. Both of the top prizes remain unclaimed, while there are still 128 available at $1 million, according to the Lottery website.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida Lottery scratch-off win goes to pregnant Jacksonville couple