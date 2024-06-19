Jacksonville Northside Coalition to light Main Street Bridge for Juneteenth

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is lighting up the Main Street Bridge for Juneteenth despite state mandates.

This comes after the Florida Department of Transportation said all state bridges must be lit red, white, and blue all summer long for Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom Summer. That means no colors for other holidays like Juneteenth or Pride Month.

The organization will light the bridge red, black, and green for nineteen minutes to commemorate the holiday. The lights will go on at 9:19 p.m.

“We are lighting the bridge for Juneteenth in red, black, and green to honor all Black Americans who literally fought for their freedom from slavery; who suffered systematic discrimination and violence; who organized, marched, bled, and died for civil rights; and who persevere even when obstacles are thrown in front of us today that disrespect us and attempt to disempower us,” NCOJ President Kelly Frazier said in a news release. “We are here to say that we shall continue to overcome!”

A similar bridge lighting happened on May 31 to light up the Main Street Bridge for Pride Month.

