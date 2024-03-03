Jacksonville nonprofit leader: Reflecting on civil rights history to shape the future

Patrons take part in a libation pouring – a spiritual act with African origins, thanking ancestors and asking for blessings – last September at James Weldon Johnson Park in Jacksonville. More than 100 patrons came out to support the “Banned Book Readout,” hosted by the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History, a 108-year-old Black studies group holding its national conference downtown.

As we mark the 15th anniversary of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, we find ourselves at a crossroads of reflection and aspiration. Our journey has been one of resilience, rooted in the belief that change and improvement are not just possible but imperative to unlock what’s possible for our community’s future.

As we celebrate this milestone, we draw inspiration from powerful civil rights narratives and landmark cases like Brown vs. Board of Education, recognizing their enduring relevance in shaping our mission and vision for the future.

The civil rights movement serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path forward with its unwavering commitment to justice and equality. It reminds us of the transformative power of student and allied leadership, as seen in the courageous actions of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and their partners. Their voices remind us of the importance of remaining student-centered in all we do.

Today we must recommit to partnering with young people and those who champion them to promote what future generations need and deserve to thrive in school and in life.

Moreover, the lessons of truth-telling from the civil rights era resonate deeply within our work. Just as civil rights leaders fearlessly confronted injustice, we too are committed to confronting the realities of inequity within public education and our community. Through data-driven decision-making, we strive to drive meaningful change and improvement.

In reflecting on the legacy of Brown vs. Board of Education, we are reminded of the power of unity in the face of adversity. This landmark case shattered the illusion of "separate but equal," igniting a movement that brought together individuals from all walks of life to challenge segregation and advocate for equal rights.

Some of the gaps we currently see in education can be traced back to the inequitable way in which schools were integrated, which is why the Education Fund’s work — as a convener to unite stakeholders, as well as an advocate for students and families — is still so relevant today. Together, we have forged partnerships, bridged divides and championed initiatives that advance opportunity for every child.

Let us draw strength from the lessons of history. Let us embrace the challenges ahead with courage and conviction. The Jacksonville Public Education Fund remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a brighter tomorrow, where every child can thrive and succeed. Together, we will continue to write the next chapter in our city's story of progress and promise.

Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president, Jacksonville Public Education Fund

