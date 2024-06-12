Jacksonville man sentenced to prison for selling meth and fentanyl out of local carwash

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Sule Pedro, 47, Jacksonville, to eight years and four months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court documents said that Pedro was a known drug trafficker operating out of a carwash in Jacksonville.

Between January and August 2022, Pedro sold 230 grams of meth and 23 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating defendant.

While executing a search warrant later that year, state and federal law enforcement found two firearms and around 325 grams of methamphetamine, 57 grams of fentanyl, 268 grams of “flakka,” hydrocodone pills, and other drugs.

“This sentencing emphasizes the severity of exploiting a legitimate business to fuel the scourge of narcotics trafficking in our communities,” Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tallahassee Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Ingegno said. “HSI’s partnerships with Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are instrumental in combating drug trafficking and safeguarding the well-being of our communities.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Nassau County Sheriff’s office, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

