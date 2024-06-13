Jacksonville man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud

One of two men from Jacksonville arrested and charged with bank fraud and mail theft has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Frank Anthony Acanda, 26, faces up to 30 years in prison and payment of restitution to the victims he and his co-defendant, Jonathan Benavide Hidalgo, 26, defrauded.

Action News Jax told you in April when the two men were accused of driving around Fleming Island, Jacksonville, and St. Augustine stealing large amounts of mail from mailboxes over several months.

Acanda, Hidalgo, and “others acting on their behalf” then deposited checks and money orders from the stolen mail into bank accounts, withdrawing the cash from ATMs.

The Department of Justice said in some instances, the co-defendants altered the checks by increasing the amount to maximize the amount they could withdraw.

Hidalgo’s case is set for trial in August while no sentencing date has been announced for Acanda.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Unites States Postal Inspection Service.

