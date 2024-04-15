Jacksonville man, 21, sentenced for brazen, daytime killing on Daytona Beach road

Jerome Henderson returns to the courtroom during a break Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, during his trial at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

A man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for his role in a brazen daytime killing of a Palm Coast man on a busy Daytona Beach road, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Jerome Henderson, 21, who listed an address in Jacksonville, was found guilty in February of manslaughter with a firearm. Henderson had been charged with first-degree murder but the jury returned a guilty verdict on the lesser charge. The jury also found him guilty of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols presided over the trial. Henderson was sentenced to the maximum 30 years on the manslaughter with a firearm charge.

Henderson was also sentenced to a concurrent 15 years in prison on the charge of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Henderson was one of two shooters who opened fire on Taj Butler, 24, on May 31, 2023. Henderson was 19 at the time.

Henderson and another man, Devonte Smokes, were following Butler until his vehicle stopped at a traffic light at South Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue. Henderson and Smokes then drove up and opened fire on Butler, killing him.

During the investigation, Henderson admitted to being one of the shooters, the State Attorney’s Office stated.

A dispute over a dog led to the killing.

Smokes, 30, and another man, Cory Crooms, 38, are also charged in the killing and are awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man sentenced for brazen, daytime killing on Daytona road