Jacksonville firefighters would get 12% first-year pay raise in new contract

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, in middle, joined city administrators at the end of a bargaining session Friday with Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters union leaders. The sides reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract that still must get approval by union members and City Council.

A new labor contract for Jacksonville's union-represented firefighters would give them a 12% pay raise in the first year followed by 5% raises each of the following two years while also bringing back pensions through the Florida Retirement System.

The tentative agreement heads next to rank-and-file members of the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters for a ratification vote.

"It's the best contract we've ever been able to negotiate if you look at in its totality," said Kelly Dobson, president of the association.

He said in addition to the pay raises, the ability to once again have pensions as a retirement option "is huge for our members."

Mayor Donna Deegan joined city administrators at the bargaining table at the close of the session with union leaders that wrapped up talks with a tentative agreement.

“It’s an honor to present this historic agreement to the courageous men and women who work so hard to keep our citizens healthy and safe,” she said in a statement released by the city. “We continue to have the best fire department in the country because of their efforts, and the tentative agreement ensures their benefits match their talent and dedication to our community.”

The city closed the Police and Fire Pension Fund to new enrollees on Oct. 1, 2017, as part of changes that included a voter-approved half-cent sales tax for paying down the huge pension debt the city owes for pension benefits earned by police and firefighters.

Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters President Kelly Dobson talks with Mayor Donna Deegan after her administration and union leaders reach a tentative agreement on a three-year contract.

Those already in the city-administered Police and Fire Pension Fund before October 2017 have continued to earn benefits through that pension plan, but people hired since then have been covered by 401(k) style retirement accounts.

The agreement reached by Deegan and the firefighters union would put new hires in the Florida Retirement System starting in 2027. Current employees would have an option then of switching to the state system or continuing with the city's retirement investment accounts.

Dobson said Jacksonville is the only one of 67 Florida counties whose fire department doesn't offer pensions to new hires and that's a factor for where people apply and work. He said restoring pensions through the Florida Retirement System combined with higher wages will help the city recruit and retain public safety workers.

"Putnam, St. Johns, Baker, Nassau, Clay (counties) all can afford FRS," Dobson said. "And we're having a problem with hiring, so what's the common denominator? We know what it is."

City Council President Ron Salem and council president-designate Randy White both praised the tentative agreement. Salem said it "marks a significant step in formalizing historic raises" and changes in retirement benefits.

“This is a step in the right direction for the department," White said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville and firefighter union agree to bring back pensions