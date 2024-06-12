Jacksonville couple hits $1M prize playing scratch-off three weeks before welcoming first baby

The Florida Lottery announced that a Jacksonville couple who were parents-to-be struck gold on a popular scratch-off game.

On Tuesday, John Stanhill, his better half Victoria Oakley, and the family dog Maya claimed a $1 million prize at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. They chose to take the lump sum payout option of $640,000, after taxes.

The winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket was sold at the Duval Exxon gas station at 1403 3rd St. N. in Jacksonville Beach. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

But the $1 million wasn’t the only winning this couple experienced.

Victoria Oakley said, “We won the lottery -- and then we won the lottery again with our beautiful, healthy baby boy! All in three weeks’ time!”

The couple purchased the winning scratch-off three weeks before their baby was due and the timing couldn’t have been better.

“Our lottery win has been such a huge relief for us,” the couple said. “We’ve been able to fully focus on being new parents by putting our financial worries at ease.

Both Stanhill and Oakley said they started a college fund and plan on paying off their student loans.

The $50 500X THE CASH is a scratch-off game that features more than 10 million winning tickets, with a top prize of $25 million. This ticket offers more than $1.66 billion in total cash prizes.

The Florida Lottery said the overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23.

