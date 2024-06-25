Jacksonville City Council approves Jaguars stadium agreement with minimal changes

Just over a year since the Jaguars announced its proposal for a renovated EverBank Stadium, eight months of negotiations with the mayor’s office and three weeks of marathon City Council meetings, the city has agreed to a 30-year lease and funding agreement with the team.

In a 14-1 vote Tuesday, City Council approved the largest single development spending deal in city history at $775 million in stadium renovations and $56 million in an altered community benefits agreement. Council member Mike Gay voted against the deal saying there was "a great deal wrong with it" and that council needed more time to "dig into it." Council members Kevin Carrico and Terrance Freeman abstained from voting because of potential conflicts of interest with their jobs outside of council, while council members Rory Diamond and Ju'Coby Pittman weren't present for the vote.

"I've had some calls over the past couple days, and we are the envy of the sports industry today," Ron Salem, outgoing council president, said before the vote. "...We all worked together to make the process work."

Football fans and Jacksonville residents have waited to know the inner workings of the deal for years — as it carries significant implications for the future of the Jaguars franchise and the financial health of the city.

Now, the deal will head to the NFL owner's meeting in October when it must receive support from at least 75% of team owners.

When the Jaguars first disclosed its renovation plan last June, an internal memorandum showed a starting negotiation point where the city would foot 67% of the stadium renovation bill. The return would be in a surrounding “sports entertainment district” in which Shad Khan, the owner of the Jaguars, would pay 86% of the expenses.

Instead, the city focused only on the renovation plans and said the entertainment district would be discussed at a later date.

The next four years will carry big changes for some NFL fans: the Buffalo Bills renovated stadium is slated to open in 2026, the Tennessee Titans’ stadium in 2027 and the Jaguars’ stadium in 2028. The bulk of the Jacksonville construction will be in 2027, during which the team will play home games likely in Gainesville or Orlando.

The accepted deal puts the city responsible for 55% of stadium costs, which includes maintenance funding prior to the start of construction but not the cost of outdoor work.

The majority of the deal Mayor Donna Deegan’s team negotiated came through City Council criticism unscathed. But, the popular community benefits agreement was not as successful, and the council conversation on how to fund the area surrounding the stadium is ongoing and will continue through the next budget process.

Still, the Jaguars investment is the largest in NFL history for a community benefits agreement.

The Jaguars initially offered $100 million over the 30-year lease term and bumped its support to $150 million after the city proposed its own match to be distributed over two years. Deegan called the investment transformational during town hall meetings educating the public on the deal last month, but members of City Council criticized the allocation before digging into her 2025-26 budget.

“We have a $1.67 billion budget each year, and we spend four months going through it,” Ron Salem, the City Council president, said in a committee meeting. “We’re being asked to appropriate $300 million with two or three hours of debate. I think it’s wrong.”

Council decided to split the city’s share of the funding: $56 million is included in the stadium legislation and will go toward the renovation of Riverfront Plaza, Metropolitan Park, Shipyards West Park and the Flex Field.

But, the remaining $96 million originally meant to address homelessness, affordable housing and the Eastside neighborhood will be further debated during the budget process starting in August.

In May, University of North Florida poll found the community benefits agreement to be the most popular part of the deal.

Members of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee spoke against the exclusion, saying the council was purposefully omitting the communities who may not even be able to afford tickets to enjoy the new stadium.

CITY HALL TODAY‼️‼️



Join us at city hall TODAY at 3pm to demand city council reinstate the Community Benefits Agreement into the stadium deal.



🗣️Sign up before 4pm to be able to speak directly to the council members



🗣️Take the People's Budget survey: https://t.co/JNOhv7EpFX — Jax Community Action (@JaxTakesAction) June 25, 2024

For every $3 the city includes toward the priorities in the budget, the Jaguars will match an additional $1, up to the originally agreed upon $150 million contribution.

