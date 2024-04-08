How Jacksonville celebrated the solar eclipse

For the first time since Aug. 21, 2017, the United States experienced a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

In Jacksonville, located outside of the path of totality, the moon began its pass in front of the sun at 1:47 p.m. At its peak at 3:05 p.m., the moon obscured about 64% of the sun, darkening the skies above Northeast Florida and elsewhere.

As millions of people watched from the path of totality — stretching from northern Mexico into Texas, the Midwest and Northeast — people in Jacksonville gathered at the Beaches, downtown and elsewhere to mark the rare event.

