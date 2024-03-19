Jacksonville Beach shootings: Nearly 48 hours later, search for suspects continues

The search continues for the suspects involved in three Jacksonville Beach shootings continues.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said one person was killed and three others were hit by bullets on Sunday night. The agency uploaded video on its Facebook page of fights and people running away.

It’s nearing 48 hours later and still no arrests have been announced in any of these shootings. A spokesperson with JBPD told Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan that detectives are going to be in the downtown area of Jax Beach in the coming days investigating what happened.

It’s unclear how many shooters police are still looking for, but it’s several.

It started after JBPD said anywhere from 250 to 400 teens gathered for planned fights near the pier.

A flier for the event was circulated online and the shootings started after the crowd was disbursed.

The first shooting was near the boardwalk and the Best Western hotel. The second was in the parking lot outside the Ritz and the third was outside of Sneakers. All three happened in less than an hour.

Police said one of the suspects involved in one of the shootings has ties to a gang.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is working to get more information from police and will have the latest on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

