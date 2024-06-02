Jacksonville Beach Police find heroin, cocaine and handgun during traffic stop

On Thu., May 30 during a traffic stop police found a variety of drugs and a .45 caliber handgun.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After rolling through a stop sign, Jacksonville Beach police pulled over Joshua Hawkins.

During an investigation, police found the following:

5 grams of Cocaine

72 grams of Marijuana

36 grams of Heroin

20 tablets of MDMA/Ecstasy

Sig Sauer .45 caliber Handgun

Hawkins was arrested and charged with armed trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana, and armed possession of a controlled substance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.