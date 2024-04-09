Jacksonville babies arrive out of the darkness and into the world during the eclipse

As millions of people watched Monday's solar eclipse that they're not likely to forget, a small number will eventually be able to say they were born that memorable day.

Aaron Scott Clark is one of Jacksonville 2024 eclipse babies born at Baptist South.

Of the hospitals in the Jacksonville area that kept track and responded to the Times-Union, at least three babies were brought into this world during the spectacle in the sky as the moon obscured the sun between 1:45 and 4:20 p.m.

"We had three babies born yesterday during the eclipse at Baptist Health hospitals," said Melissa Seguin, a communications specialist at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, which is part of Baptist Health. "Two were born at Baptist Beaches and one was born at Baptist South."

She said the baby at Baptist South was Aaron Scott Clark, or "Ace," and he was born at 2:23 p.m.

Lynette Venus Faustino holds newborn Ellie Luna Faustino the day of the eclipse at Baptist Beaches.

"We did have one eclipse-centric baby name yesterday, just not born in that eclipse time frame," Seguin said. "Ellie Luna Faustino was born Monday, April 8, at 8:11 at Baptist Beaches. Mom Lynette Venus Faustino also has a space-themed name."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville hospitals share news of eclipse babies