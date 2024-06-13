Jackson's Fellowship Bible Church youth pastor arrested on statutory rape charges

A youth pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

Ryan Kelley McElrath, a youth pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of sexual battery and statutory rape.

McElrath, 39, was arrested at a Willow Green Drive residence at approximately 9:45 a.m. After being booked into the Madison County Jail, he was released at 6:12 p.m. on $70,000 bond.

He faces the following three charges:

Sexual battery by an authority figure

Statutory rape

Statutory rape by an authority figure - forcible rape

Only one individual is listed as a youth pastor on the church's website currently and little trace of McElrath remains on the page.

According to church leadership, McElrath was terminated following the charges.

Eugene Brandt, Lead Pastor at Fellowship Bible Church, shared the following statement:

“As a church community we are absolutely devastated by this. And, as a parent, I share in our God’s outrage and grief when the innocent are harmed. We are acting in cooperation with law enforcement in caring forthe victim and the victim’s family.”

McElrath's next court date is set for June 26 in Jackson City Court.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson youth pastor arrested Tuesday on statutory rape charges