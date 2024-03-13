Jackson Township trustees approve 2 zoning requests involving new housing

Jackson Township trustees

Tuesday meeting

ACTION: Held two scheduled public zoning hearings.

DISCUSSION: The first involved a modification to a previously approved housing project. The developer was approved for 69 condo units on the property, including duplexes and triplexes. The change was to decrease the number of triplexes and increase the number of duplexes while keeping the total number of units at 69. No one spoke for or against the proposal and the trustees approved the request.

The second involved rezoning a commercial business property to rural residential for 20 acres located on the west side of Crystal Lake Avenue. The owners of the property, Laura and Michael Montini, bought the land to build their single-family home so they wanted to rezone the property to residential. No one spoke for or against it. The board approved the request.

OTHER ACTIONS:

Approved a negotiated agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Inc. for clerical personnel. The employees will receive a 3% raise each of the three years for the contract, effective July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2027, and employees will continue to pay 14% toward health benefits.

Approved a stop sign at South Park Drive NW.

Appointed Megan R. Stangelo as an assistant zoning inspector at $48,699 yearly effective March 18 and appointed Edward J. Ash as zoning inspector at $52,000 yearly effective March 25, 2024. Ash will serve a two-year probationary term where he can be terminated without cause by the trustees.

Swore in five firefighters/paramedics. Wages are $66,112 and effective March 11, 2024. The five new firefighters/paramedics are Brandon C. Bryan, Jack W. Keim II, Brandon D. Lucas, Jacob A. Ricketts and Joseph W. Turnbo.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 26 at the township hall.

Patricia Faulhaber

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jackson Township trustees approve rezoning requests