Jackson Township, State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire at apartment building

Jackson Township firefighters and police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday night on Harris Avenue NW in Jackson Township.

The Jackson Township Fire Department responded at 9:47 p.m. following a 911 call about residential fire with an occupant inside.

Flames were pushing out a door and window when firefighters arrived. The victim, who was not identified in a news release, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

Fire crews gained control of the fire quickly while simultaneously recovering the remaining occupant, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today," Jackson Fire Chief Tim Berczik said in a prepared statement. "We want to urge all of our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and if you hear those alarms sound, please, get out, stay out and close the doors on the way out.”

The statement did not say what caused the fire.

The Massillon and Plain Township fire departments provided mutual aid. The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal and Jackson police detectives are assisting with the investigation.

