Jackson Township man found guilty in attempted murder of girlfriend last year: DA's Office

A jury recently convicted a Jackson Township man of attempting to murder his girlfriend during an argument, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

David Charles Serio, 60, of the 100 block of Chesapeake Estates, was found guilty of criminal attempt to murder in the first degree, three counts of aggravated assault, propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, the district attorney's office said.

Serio is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. May 2 before Judge Amber Kraft.

Man fired gun at girlfriend's vehicle, claims he just wanted to scare her

Northern York County Regional Police responded on Feb. 1, 2023 to a business parking lot and met with Serio's girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She told officers that Serio shot at her while she was in her car parked at their home.

Police saw four bullet holes in the driver's side window and door of her 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, the affidavit states.

The girlfriend suffered non-life-threatening wounds to her hand and shoulder, the affidavit states. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers went to the home and took Serio, who was armed with a handgun, into custody, police said.

During an interview with police, Serio told the investigator that he and his girlfriend had not been getting along recently. The two argued while she was getting ready for work.

Serio told police that he usually sleeps with a loaded .380-caliber Ruger pistol, and he put it in his pocket. He followed his girlfriend to her vehicle, the affidavit states.

She threatened to call police if he continued to argue. When she got into her vehicle, he pulled the pistol from his pocket and fired four rounds, the affidavit states. Two struck her window, and two hit the driver's door.

Serio "denied trying to strike his girlfriend with the bullets, claiming he just wanted to scare her," the affidavit states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Jackson Township man found guilty in attempted murder of girlfriend