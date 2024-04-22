Jackson Township man, 28, sentenced for attempted murder

CANTON ‒ A 28-year-old Jackson Township man has been sentenced to six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank G. Forchione sentenced Logan M. Shaw on April 8.

The charges arose from a Jan. 29, 2023, incident in which Shaw choked a woman at a Jackson Township residence, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer cuts on her chest and neck, according to a police document filed in court. She required medical attention.

Forchione gave Shaw credit against his prison term for 118 days already spent in jail.

Following his release from prison, Shaw will spend two to five years on parole.

