Jackson residents frustrated over lack of upkeep at cemeteries. See city leaders' response

Several Jackson residents addressed Jackson City Council members during a Tuesday council meeting about what they described as a lack of upkeep at two west Jackson cemeteries — Cedarlawn and Willow Park.

One of the residents who spoke about the cemeteries' conditions was James Hopkins.

Hopkins told the council and roughly 40 attendees that he went to Cedarlawn on Tuesday to visit his wife's and mother's graves only to discover the graves covered by overgrown weeds.

As a result, Hopkins said he used his own equipment to trim the weeds near their graves. Hopkins said the cemetery had been that way for weeks.

"It's an embarrassment, it's disrespectful, and it's hurtful to know that I can't go out to my mother's grave or my wife's grave without bringing a weed eater," Hopkins said. "It's sad."

Cedarlawn was not the only cemetery mentioned that is creating a visual nuisance for residents of Jackson. Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley referred to the same issue at Willow Park Cemetery, which is roughly 2 miles away from Cedarlawn.

Both cemeteries are in Hartley's ward.

"It touches you in special way when you know you have your grandparents, parents and ancestors buried there and the weeds are 3 to 4 foot high," Hartley said. "We can't live like that. That's not us. That's not who we are, and that's not who we should be."

Lakesha Weathers, solid waste manager at the City of Jackson, said the city has crew members rotating to do groundwork at the cemetery, but the staff is limited in numbers.

"We do have a three-man staff," Weathers said. "It's absolutely no way for three people to cut six cemeteries in the city of Jackson. We have at least three cemeteries that hold water, which sits there for 2-to-3 weeks. We have burnt up six weed eaters trying to cut the wet grass in the areas where the water is sitting. I'm not trying to give you all excuses, I'm just trying to explain to you all where we are."

Weathers said the plan is to bring in a contractor due to "not having the manpower or the equipment" to maintain the upkeep of the cemeteries.

Weathers said the department spoke with a contractor Tuesday who donated their services to the city. Weathers said the contractor will only be cutting Cedarlawn at this time.

Cedarlawn has nearly 76 acres of land holding more than 14,100 graves, according to the City of Jackson.

"I do understand the frustrations of when you go out there and your loved ones' headstones look the way they look," Weathers said. "We see it too. And trust me, we don't like it either. We're not happy about the appearance either. So please don't think your concerns are falling on deaf ears. We hear you. We are coming up with solutions, and we are addressing it as quickly as we possibly can."

Weathers said it remains unknown when crews will be back out to clean up the remaining cemeteries, but the city will "do its best" to cut as many locations as possible before Father's Day, which is June 16.

