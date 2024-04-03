Jackson police issue warrants for two people for allegedly killing an 80-year-old

Jackson police issued two arrest warrants Wednesday, one for a man and one for a teenager in connection to the Monday fatal shooting of an 80-year-old woman.

According to a press release, detectives are searching for 16-year-old Alex Bush and 20-year-old Ramon Thompson. Both face charges of murder and drive-by shooting.

The Clarion Ledger typically does not publish the names of minors, but because law enforcement agencies named the minor and consider them armed and dangerous, they are being named as a public service.

On Monday, Jackson police began investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Nichols Boulevard. The victim was later identified as Annie Peoples, 80.

According to police, Peoples and her sons were lying in the front room of their home sleeping, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to the residence. Three men got out, and they began firing shots into the home.

Peoples was shot in the back of the head and died, police said.

Anyone who knows the alleged suspects' whereabouts, or has any additional information relating to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

