Jackson police issue warrants for 2 men in connection to an April 4 double homicide

Jackson police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection to an April 4, double homicide in the 1600 block of Capital Street, according to a Thursday press release from the Jackson Police Department.

"Detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of Bernard Brown and Delbrico Tims," the press release states. "Bernard Brown and Delbrico Tims are charged with Murder in connection to this case. They are considered Armed and Dangerous."

The murders occurred on Thursday, April 4, when police officers began investigating the double homicide. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was identified as Glen Stevens, and the second victim was identified as Johnny Booker Jr.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who knows their whereabouts or has anyadditional information relating to this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS)8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS double homicide arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects