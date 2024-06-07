Jackson police investigating homicide that occurred in 300 block of Northside Drive

Jackson police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Northside Drive, according to a Friday press release from the Jackson Police Department.

"Detectives learned that (the) victim was shot at this location," according to the press release issued by JPD Public Information Officer Tommie Brown. "The victim unfortunately was pronounced deceased on scene.

"The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification," the press release states.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has additional information relating to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or contact the Jackson PoliceDepartment at 601-960-1234.

