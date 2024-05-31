Jackson Police Department officer involved in shooting. See what happened

One person is dead after a shooting that involved an officer in the Jackson Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Dixon Road in Northwest Jackson Thursday, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

According to the release, the person, who's identity has not been given, approached and presented a weapon to the JPD officer who was in a patrol vehicle. The officer then shot the subject.

The officer did not sustain any serious injuries.

This information is preliminary and could change, the press release states.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police killing investigated by MBI