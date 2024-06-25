Jackson police arrest man suspected of killing one on Primrose Street
Jackson police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Xavier Wells. He is accused of shooting and killing a man in the 1100 block of Primrose St.
Police stated in a Tuesday press release that Wells was charged with murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm for death of Cortez' Dunlap.
Dunlap died at the scene, police say.
Police told the Clarion Ledger Dunlap's age is 34.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
