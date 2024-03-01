Jackson police arrest, charge, man in connection to fatal shooting on Belvedere Drive
The Jackson Police Department arrested 27-year-old Keenan Jacobs in connection to a fatal Wednesday morning shooting in the 2000 block of Belvedere Drive, according to a Friday afternoon press release.
Jacobs faces a charge of murder in connection to the death of 35-year-old Robert Wheatbrook.
Police said Wheatbrook was pronounced dead at the scene.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police arrest suspect in fatal Belvedere Drive shooting