Jackson MS Starbucks files to unionize, joins massive wave of negotiations. See locations

Workers at a Jackson Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, joining 17 other locations throughout the nation in the latest wave of Starbucks seeking to join a growing list of unionized locations.

The Starbucks located on I-55 and Northside in Maywood Mart in Jackson filed the petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

Starbucks Workers United includes more than 10,500 Starbucks employees throughout the nation seeking better working conditions. Under this organization, baristas have cited problems including understaffing, overwork and a lack of voice within the corporation.

Since forming in 2021, the organization has won union election negotiations at more than 440 Starbucks locations. The Starbucks Workers United members recently wrapped up two rounds of national bargaining with the Starbucks corporation.

Jackson is among the latest to join the Starbucks union movement. If successful, the I-55 location would mark the first Starbucks in Mississippi to unionize, according to the Starbucks Workers United website.

Other locations that filed along with Jackson on Tuesday, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release, include:

Burbank, California

Miami, Florida

Bloomington, Indiana

Brighton, Massachusetts

University Park, Maryland

Parsippany, New Jersey

Two locations in New York City

Toledo, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Media, Pennsylvania

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Newberry, South Carolina

Dallas, Texas

South Jordan, Utah

Seattle, Washington

The 18 locations that filed on Tuesday collectively wrote a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, stating their attempt to unionize is not made lightly, according to the press release.

"Though we work at different stores, we are united through our shared experiences and in our demand for higher wages, fair and consistent scheduling, improved benefits and a safe and dignified workplace," the letter states. "We believe that forming a union is necessary to address these concerns and improve the working conditions of all Starbucks employees."

The letter says the workers at the 18 stores believe a union will strengthen the Starbucks company as a whole.

"As the face of Starbucks, we are dedicated to providing exceptional service to our customers, but we also deserve fair compensation, job security and a voice in decision that affect us," the letter says.

