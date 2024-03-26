Jackson MS City Engineer Robert Lee resigns from his position. See details

Robert Lee, the city engineer in Jackson's Department of Public Works, has submitted his resignation.

It's another resignation for the city and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba with which to respond. Lee will be the fifth department head to resign since last September.

City Engineer Robert Lee has resigned. He confirmed in a text on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

