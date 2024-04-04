Jackson Mayor's Chief of Staff indicted on charges of stalking, electronic tracking

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger's Chief of Staff Ronald Alexander "Alex" Reed has been arrested on Wednesday on charges of electronic tracking of a car and stalking, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The arrest comes as a result of a TBI investigation that began in September 2023, following allegations of a tracking device being placed in a citizen's car.

Attorney General Jody Pickens, 26th Judicial District, requested the commencement of the investigation.

Following the allegations, TBI noted that Reed had supposedly placed a tracking device on an nonconsenting citizen's car in January 2023 and tracked it for some time.

The Madison County Grand Jury returned the indictment on Monday with Reed facing one count each of stalking and the electronic tracking of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Reed was fired from a congressional campaign in Arkansas for utilizing $20,000 in campaign funds to fuel his gambling addiction. He ultimately loaned the money back in full, which campaign finance laws do not permit.

Offering redemption, Conger brought Reed on staff in 2019 as the informal campaign manager.

At the time, Conger credited him for being instrumental in securing his then first-term mayoral seat.

"Whatever mistakes or whatever someone has done personally, people shouldn't be defined by that," Conger said in 2019 in an interview with the Jackson Sun.

"Alex is talented, he's humble, he's intelligent, and he has been an asset to me during and before the campaign. He'll be an asset to this office and the city."

He continued his tenure with Conger as an administrative assistant before assuming his most recent position as Chief of Staff.

Reed is currently waiting for the court to set his bond.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson Mayor's Chief of Staff arrested Wednesday on stalking charges.