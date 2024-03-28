Jackson man who shot at officer during high-speed chase sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Jackson man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after firing at officers during a high-speed pursuit, according to a Thursday U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

The news release states that according to court documents, 47-year-old Jerry Shannon McAlister failed to yield when officers with the Clinton Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving on July 21, 2021.

That led to a high-speed pursuit into the city of Jackson with McAlister "firing shots at an officer" during the pursuit, the release states.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McAlister has previous felony convictions, including a conviction for statutory rape.

McAlister pleaded guilty in May 2023 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a May 24, 2023, U.S. attorney's Office news release.

The City of Clinton Police and Justice Department is located in Old Towne in Clinton, Miss., seen on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Father found guilty of child abuse: Baby suffers 'bleeding in three parts of brain'

The Clinton Police Department and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Allen prosecuted the case.

"This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," the press release states.

More on Attorney Ben Crump: MS teen 'run over,' 'killed' by police, leaving 'tire marks' on back

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS man sentenced after shooting at officer in police chase